Galatasaray are keen on bringing in out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and talks between the two sides are continuing over a potential deal for the player, according to Sky Sports News.

Ndombele, 26, joined Spurs from Lyon in 2019 and has played in 63 league games for the London-based outfit so far.

He was shipped out to Napoli last season and the midfielder was an important member of the side’s Serie A winning squad.

Tottenham are keen on offloading Ndombele this summer and Galatasaray want to bring in the Frenchman in a bid to bolster their midfield options.

A permanent exit deal for Ndombele could materialise this summer and it is now said that talks between Spurs and the Turkish champions are continuing over the possible fee for the midfielder’s move to Istanbul.

Ange Postecoglou is realigning his squad in the ongoing transfer window and Spurs have already concluded deals for some key players, including James Maddison.

The jury is still out on whether Galatasaray will be able to wrap up a deal for the French midfielder.

And it remains to be seen if Postecoglou’s side will move for reinforcements for their defensive midfield position before the transfer window slams shut.