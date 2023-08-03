Crystal Palace would have to allow Chelsea and Manchester City target Michael Olise to talk to his suitors if the club receive a bid of a certain figure, according to The Athletic.

Olise was named Crystal Palace’s Player of the Season last term due to his brilliant performances and has been a star in the team.

He was even called up to the France Under-21s squad and has several suitors in the Premier League already.

Manchester City have identified him as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez and he is also a Chelsea target, but Palace are yet to receive any offers for him.

But it has been claimed that Crystal Palace would have to allow him to speak to other clubs if they receive a bid of a certain figure.

His original contract contained a sort of release clause, which forced Crystal Palace to allow Olise to hold talks with other clubs if they receive an offer of guaranteed £35m.

There was talk of it being removed last year but it has been suggested that the clause remains part of the deal.

However, it is unclear whether the figure still stands at £35m or it has been revised to a higher figure.

Olise would be receptive to joining one of the bigwigs of the Premier League if Crystal Palace receive such an offer.