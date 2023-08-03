Sheffield United are making a move to bring Middlesbrough star Chuba Akpom to Bramall Lane this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Akpom signed for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2020 from Greek side PAOK Salonika and turned some heads with his performances last season, which were goal filled.

The centre forward scored 28 goals in the Championship in 40 appearances and helped Boro reach the playoffs in the last campaign.

Now Akpom is drawing attention from several clubs this summer and the Championship outfit were claimed to have slapped a £15m asking price on him at the start of the window.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is an admirer of Akpom’s talents and after losing Iliman Ndiaye to Marseille, he is determined to bring in a forward.

Sheffield United are set to make a move for Akpom and they want to utilise the transfer fee received from Ndiaye’s deal to complete the move.

Akpom has entered the final year of this contract with Boro and Sheffield United might, it is claimed, be able to seal a deal for £8m.

Now it remains to be seen whether the Blades will be able to complete the deal before their season opener against Crystal Palace.