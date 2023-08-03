Tottenham Hotspur are all set to rival Crystal Palace for defender Perr Schuurs and are willing to raise their offer to both Torino and the defender.

Spurs are actively seeking to add two centre-backs to their squad in the ongoing transfer window.

They have held an interest in Torino’s Schurrs as a target to excel in the backline moving forward, with the London outfit eyeing improving upon last term’s lacklustre defensive displays.

Schurrs has also drawn interest from Crystal Palace and it is claimed that the Dutch star has already agreed terms verbally with the Eagles.

But according to DAZN Italia, Spurs are back to their pursuit of the centre-back to vie with their London rivals, aiming to increase the offer to Torino as well as the player.

Tottenham look prepared to flex their financial muscles to get ahead of Crystal Palace in the battle for Schuurs.

Schuurs joined the Serie A outfit last year from Ajax and still has three years left on his contract with his side with an option for a further year.

It is claimed that the defender has not asked for a transfer this summer amid the Premier League’s interest in him and is training normally.

Now it remains to be seen how Spurs and Crystal Palace will make their moves for Schuurs in the coming days.