Scott Banks’ proposed move to Blackpool from Crystal Palace has stalled, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Banks, 21, has been subject to interest from the Tangerines in the ongoing transfer window.

The League One outfit are eyeing securing immediate promotion next term after failing to claw their way out of the bottom three in the Championship last season.

Neil Critchley’s side are keen on bolstering their midfield options this summer and it has been suggested that they have agreed a deal with the Eagles for Banks.

The deal was up to the player to be concluded but now in a turn of events it is claimed that the midfielder’s proposed move to Bloomfield Road has stalled.

Banks spent last season on loan at Bradford City and was instrumental for the League Two side.

He is not in Roy Hodgson’s plans moving forward and his inclusion in Blackpool’s squad could give the Tangerines a midfield filip.

Now it remains to be seen whether the League One side will be able to land their target eventually before the transfer window slams shut.