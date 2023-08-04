Fulham are also in the hunt for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who is wanted by Chelsea and West Ham United.

Wahi has become a man in demand over the course of the ongoing summer transfer window on the back of his displays in French football at Montpellier.

Chelsea and West Ham are keen on a player who has had a €40m asking price slapped on his head, while Eintracht Frankfurt also rate Wahi.

Fulham though are also interested, according to French radio station RMC, with the Cottagers admirers.

Marco Silva could have to replace Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.

Mitrovic is desperate to leave Fulham and move to Saudi Arabia, but the club have for now blocked an exit.

Whether that could change if they were to land Wahi remains to be seen.

Wahi, just 20 years old, struck 19 times in 33 Ligue 1 games for Montpellier last season, though he did also go into the referee’s notebook on eight occasions.

Mitrovic was also a regular entry into the referee’s notebook last term, being shown yellow seven times in 24 league games.