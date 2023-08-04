Dean Henderson’s fitness is turning out to be a key aspect in Nottingham Forest’s attempts to sign the Manchester United goalkeeper this summer, according to The Athletic.

Forest are in talks to sign Matt Turner from Arsenal and are hopeful that David Raya’s potential move to the Emirates will trigger the US international’s exit.

However, their interest in the Arsenal goalkeeper does not mean that Nottingham Forest are not interested in taking Henderson back to the City Ground.

The Midlands club remain determined to have him back but the goalkeeper is still recovering from an injury.

And it has been claimed that his fitness remains at the centre of any deal for him to move to Forest this summer.

Nottingham Forest have been in discussions with Manchester United on a daily basis to work out a deal for Henderson.

It is likely to be a loan with a view to buy and the two clubs are believed to be disagreeing on the appearances he needs to make for the obligation to purchase to be triggered.

There is still a slim chance that Henderson could be fit for the season opener if Nottingham Forest manage to sign him in the coming days.