Oxford United have yet to sort out some minor details in a potential deal for Millwall winger Tyler Burey, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burey, 22, came through the youth ranks at AFC Wimbledon and is now on the books at Championship side Millwall.

The attacker witnessed his involvement on the pitch last season significantly curtailed by an injury.

He has drawn interest from League One outfit Oxford United this summer and it has been suggested that the U’s are negotiating terms with Gary Rowett’s side for a potential deal for Burey.

But the attacker’s exit deal is yet to be concluded, as it is suggested that Yellows still need to resolve some minor issues regarding the proposed exit deal for the 22-year-old player.

Oxford are eyeing putting together a squad to see themselves become competitive in the forthcoming season.

And they are hoping that Burey’s inclusion in their up front options could boost their attacking performances.

Now all eyes will be on the U’s to see whether they will be able to secure the services of their coveted target in the coming days, with the League One campaign beginning at the weekend.