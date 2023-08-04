Queens Park Rangers are still eyeing adding a pair of defenders to their squad this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Championship side endured a lacklustre league campaign last term after Michael Beale left the London club halfway through the season.

Now the Loftus Road outfit are in the process of putting together a squad that can compete in the approaching league season.

They are keen on bolstering their squad further and now it is claimed that the R’s are still looking to add two more defenders to their stocks.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have already seen the departures of two defensive mainstays from Loftus Road in the shape of Rob Dickie and Leon Balogun.

And they are hoping to replenish the options in their backline in the coming days, with the Championship campaign beginning tonight.

It is still unclear who the defensive targets QPR are pursuing are and the jury is still out on if they will be able to conclude any further deals in a bid to add to their backline.

Now it remains to be seen how the R’s will perform in the forthcoming season under Ainsworth’s tutelage.