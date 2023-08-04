West Ham United have prepared a list of potential replacements if David Moyes is shown the door, according to the Daily Mail.

The Hammers are the only Premier League side to not sign a single player this summer despite bagging a British record fee from the sale of Declan Rice.

West Ham’s transfer committee are battling with internal disagreements with Moyes not seeing eye to eye with new director of football Tim Steidten.

The West Ham boss wants Premier League proven performers like James Ward-Prowse, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay while Steidten wants to go in another direction.

It has been claimed that Moyes or Steidten could lose their job soon with the Hammers already having a list of potential managers ready.

The mess behind the scenes has come to a head as West Ham continue to battle to bring in new signings.

Moyes’ plans to bring in his targets are facing serious opposition from Steidten and chairman David Sullivan.

This situation has forced West Ham to consider a new manager just a week before the start of the new season.