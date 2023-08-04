West Ham United are struggling to land a target in the ongoing transfer window and they are also exploring the loan market for summer signings, according to the Athletic.

The Hammers have yet to witness an incoming to the London Stadium this summer despite identifying a host of targets, including Joao Palhinha, Conor Gallagher and James Ward-Prowse.

They are looking to improve upon last term’s lacklustre performances but their stuttering efforts to scoop up a player have worried the Hammers fans.

David Moyes’ side are now desperately seeking to add to their ranks and it is suggested that they have put an advertisement on the website Transfer Room for seven squad positions.

It is also claimed that West Ham are even exploring the loan market for reinforcements, with the Premier League campaign set to commence next week.

The Hammers were expected to splash the cash they received after the high-profile sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal earlier in the transfer window.

And now it is suggested that the West Ham transfer committee are in disagreement over their transfer policy this summer.

The Hammers fans are still hoping to witness some last-gasp transfer activities of the London outfit.

And all eyes will be on Moyes’ side to see whether they will be able to execute some fruitful businesses eventually.