Aston Villa are in advanced talks to sell midfielder Aaron Ramsey to Premier League rivals Burnley, according to the Athletic.

Ramsey spent last term on loan in the Championship, with stints at Norwich City and Middlesbrough, giving Burnley boss Vincent Kompany a good opportunity to take a close look at him.

Kompany, who led the Clarets to promotion from the Championship, now wants the 20-year-old at Turf Moor and Burnley are pushing to sign him.

They are now in advanced discussions with Aston Villa, with the Villa Park outfit looking to earn around £12m from selling Ramsey.

The midfielder has not made an appearance in the Premier League for Villa.

As a youth product, his sale will count as pure profit for financial fair play terms for Unai Emery’s side.

Ramsay would be unlikely to have good prospects for regular game time if he does stay at Villa Park and heading to Burnley may offer him a better pathway into the Premier League.

The midfielder has turned out for England at multiple youth levels and is currently with the Under-20s.