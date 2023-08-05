Nottingham Forest have been left frustrated after Brazilian side Flamengo refused to put a price on goalkeeper Matheus Cunha.

Forest are looking to bring in two goalkeepers in the ongoing transfer window and are exploring a host of options.

They are interested in Flamengo’s shot-stopper Cunha, who the Brazilian side locked down to a new contract in June as they anticipated other clubs being keen.

Nottingham Forest made an approach to Flamengo for the goalkeeper, according to Brazilian outlet Globo, but the Premier League side were left frustrated.

With the transfer window now closed in Brazil, Flamengo made clear they have no intention of selling the 22-year-old.

Nottingham Forest started to talk in terms of a fee between €8m and €10m, but Flamengo refused to give a price tag to the Tricky Trees and restated their position.

Flamengo have no intention of negotiating an exit for Cunha now.

The Brazilian side have left it up to Nottingham Forest if they want to put in an official bid.

If Cunha does stay, as appears likely, Flamengo are expecting interest in him in the January transfer window.