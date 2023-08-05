Micky van de Ven will fly out to London on Sunday to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Tottenham have a deal in place with Wolfsburg for the signature of the Dutch centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The defender has already agreed personal terms and Spurs have agreed to pay a fee of €40m and another €7.5m in add-ons to the German club.

The paperwork between the two clubs also got completed earlier this morning and Van de Ven can now take the next step to move to Spurs.

According to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the defender is set to fly out to the English capital on Sunday to undergo a medical.

Van de Ven will be accompanied by his agent Jose Forte Rodriguez and his father Marcel when he arrives in London.

Spurs will put him through his paces in a medical before he puts pen to paper on a contract with the club.

His move to Spurs will also help his former club FC Volendam to bag €5.5m from the sell-on clause they agreed with Wolfsburg when they sold Van de Ven to the German club.