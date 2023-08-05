Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in signing Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet persists, it has been claimed in Spain, with the Catalans keen to find an agreement.

Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham, but has now returned to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona want to shift the French centre-back off the books again this summer and had been hopeful of selling him to Tottenham before Spurs’ interest cooled.

However, Lenglet moving to Tottenham may still be possible as, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Spurs’ interest in the Frenchman persists.

Spurs are still considering signing Lenglet and Barcelona hope they might be able to use the occasion of a friendly clash with the Premier League side on Tuesday to push matters forward.

Lenglet would be in favour of returning to Tottenham.

He also has interest from AC Milan, but they are not willing to meet his salary demands, while a move to Al Nassr is an option.

Heading to Saudi Arabia however is something Lenglet is not keen to do yet.

Italian champions Napoli could be another potential exit route for the Frenchman.