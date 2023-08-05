West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca could arrive in Bergamo today to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Atalanta.

Atalanta took a decisive lead in the race to sign the striker on Friday with an offer that fulfilled West Ham’s financial demands.

The Serie A club tabled a bid worth €25m and another €5m in add-ons with a sell-on clause of 10 per cent to push for the Italian’s transfer.

Inter more or less matched that offer but it has been claimed that Scamacca has decided to take up the option from Atalanta.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the forward could even fly out to Bergamo today to undergo a medical with Atalanta.

Atalanta have West Ham’s approval for the move and they have also agreed personal terms on a contract with Scamacca.

The striker has given his agreement to a wage package that could go up to €3m per year from Atalanta.

Atalanta’s add-ons are also easily achievable compared to the offer made by Inter for the striker.

Scamacca is set to return to Italy after just one season in the Premier League and Atalanta are set to be his next club.