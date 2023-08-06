Burnley are exploring a move for Sheffield United target Vinicius Souza as they look to sign a defensive midfielder, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Vincent Kompany’s side want to sign a defensively minded midfielder and have been attempting to capture Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Signing the Arsenal man has proven to be complicated though and Burnley are looking at other options, with Lommel’s Souza now on their radar as an alternative.

Souza is available this summer and he qualifies for a work permit to head to the UK.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is also on Sheffield United’s radar, setting up a potential clash between the Blades and the Clarets for his services.

Kompany wants a new midfielder in for the kick-off of the new Premier League season, meaning the clock is ticking on a deal.

Souza came through the youth ranks at Brazilian giants Flamengo.

He moved to Belgium with Lommel in 2020 and has had loan stints at Mechelen and Espanyol.