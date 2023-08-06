Aston Villa linked Weston McKennie is so far only attracting loan interest and Juventus are not prepared to let him leave on those terms, while they are hesitant about any kind of exit at the moment.

McKennie struggled to make an impact while on loan at Leeds United during the second half of last season and initially Juventus wanted to ship him out this summer.

He was even sidelined at one point this summer, before Juventus had a rethink and reintegrated him into the first team squad.

McKennie has drawn interest from a host of clubs, including Aston Villa, but that interest has only been in a loan deal, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus are not keen to loan McKennie out and are reluctant to let him go at all at the moment.

They believe they could be left short of midfield options if they let the American go.

Juventus are hunting for a new midfielder, but have yet to sign one.

McKennie made 19 appearances for Leeds United in the Premier League over the course of last season and was booked seven times in the process.