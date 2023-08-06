Leeds United are now in advanced talks to sign Nathaniel Phillips from Premier League side Liverpool, with a £10m fee mooted.

The Whites have lost several players this summer, including a host of defenders, with the latest departure being that of Max Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Another centre-back is wanted at Elland Road to beef up the squad’s options and Leeds are keen on Liverpool’s Phillips.

The two clubs are now in advanced talks for Phillips to move to Leeds, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, with a £10m fee, plus add-ons, mooted.

Other details are also being discussed as Leeds move towards signing Phillips.

Phillips has little chance of first team football if he stays at Anfield and Liverpool are happy to sell him this summer.

The defender has experience in the Championship and helped Bournemouth win promotion in the 2021/22 campaign.

He was also part of a successful promotion winning campaign in Germany while on loan at Stuttgart.