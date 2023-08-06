Plymouth Argyle will give Wolves midfielder Luke Cundle a medical on Monday ahead of signing him on loan, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Argyle saw off Huddersfield Town 3-1 in their opening game of the new Championship season, but they are still looking to strengthen.

Wolves midfielder Cundle is a player that Plymouth want and they are on the verge of signing him on loan after he agreed to the move.

Plymouth have booked a medical for Cundle to undergo on Monday as they close in.

The midfielder spent last term on loan in the Championship at Swansea City and made 32 appearances in the division.

He chipped in with three goals and four assists over the course of the league campaign, being booked twice.

Now the 21-year-old is looking to continue his development with more regular game time this season and Plymouth fit the bill.

Cundle will be looking to push through the loan move as quickly as possible and could be in the mix to take on Watford at Vicarage Road next weekend.