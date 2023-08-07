Burnley are holding talks with Sheffield United to try to agree a deal for midfielder Sander Berge, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Berge has long been tipped to move on from Bramall Lane amid interest from a host of clubs, but remains on the books at the Blades.

That could change this summer though as Vincent Kompany’s Burnley are keen on the midfielder.

Burnley are holding talks to try and agree a deal to take the 25-year-old to Turf Moor.

The Clarets are back in the Premier League, along with Sheffield United, and are well aware that Berge is now into the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane.

Selling Berge now would allow the Blades to bring in a fee for him, which boss Paul Heckingbottom could look to reinvest.

The midfielder made the switch to Sheffield United from Belgian side Genk.

And Burnley boss Kompany is likely to have made enquiries in his homeland about Berge and the type of character he is, as he now looks to sign him.