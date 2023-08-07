Celtic have put in a bid for Swedish centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, which Elfsborg are currently in the process of considering.

The Bhoys are set to sell Carl Starfelt to Spanish side Celta Vigo and want to make sure they bring in a replacement.

Their eyes have been drawn to Sweden and the country’s surprise package this season, Elfsborg.

Elfsborg sit top of the Swedish league table, ahead of giants Malmo, and have conceded just 14 goals in their 18 matches.

Centre-back Lagerbielke has been a big part of Elfsborg’s success, but the club could be set to lose him to Celtic.

The Scottish giants have put in a bid for Lagerbielke, according to Swedish daily Expressen, and the sum offered to Elfsborg is in the region of £2.9m.

Elfsborg are currently in the process of considering the offer, which would represent a club record sale if it was accepted.

Moving to Celtic could be too tempting for Lagerbielke to resist, while it would also give him the chance to play in the Champions League.