Everton are set to receive an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli for midfielder Idrissa Gueye, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Saudi Arabian sides are continuing to target players at top European clubs as they bid to increase the quality in the domestic game.

Everton’s rivals Liverpool have cashed in by selling Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabian sides and the Toffees could now also have the chance to do business.

Al Ahli are the club that want to land Gueye and it is claimed they will approach Everton with a bid of €2m.

They could be prepared to go up to €3m if that is what is needed to get the job done.

Cashing in on the 33-year-old could appeal to Everton, as they bid to bring in cash to bolster Sean Dyche’s transfer kitty this summer.

Gueye rejoined Everton from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022 and helped the Toffees to avoid relegation last season.

A move to Al Ahli would hand Gueye the chance to play alongside Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Allan Saint-Maximin.