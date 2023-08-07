Fulham are yet to make a firm offer for Manchester United midfielder Fred in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to the BBC.

Fred is one of the players who could leave Manchester United by the end of the transfer window on 1st September.

He was not involved in Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the US and the club are open to letting him go for the right offer.

Marco Silva is a fan of the Brazil midfielder and is interested in taking him to Craven Cottage this summer.

But it has been claimed that Fulham are yet to table a concrete bid to land the Brazilian in the ongoing transfer window.

They remain interested in him but Manchester United are yet to receive a firm offer from the London club.

Fred also has suitors in Turkey where Galatasaray are believed to be interested in signing him this summer.

The midfielder is in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford and is open to moving on from Manchester United for the right club.