Nottingham Forest are still intending to try to sign Dean Henderson from Manchester United, despite their efforts to snap up Matt Turner from Arsenal, according to talkSPORT.

The Tricky Trees are desperate to bring in a goalkeeper this summer, but not just one, with two new shot-stoppers wanted.

A fee has been agreed with Arsenal for Turner and it has been suggested he could slot in as the club’s number 1.

However, Forest have not given up on signing Henderson from Manchester United and still want him despite closing in on Turner.

Henderson was on loan at the City Ground last season and made a big impression on boss Steve Cooper.

Nottingham Forest want to have both Turner and Henderson in through the door, as they look for strength in depth between the sticks.

Which of the two Cooper would hand the starting spot to remains to be seen.

Nottingham Forest kick off the new Premier League season by heading to take on Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday.