Nottingham Forest are keen on signing Sergi Canos from Brentford and are set to table an offer within hours, though the player has told them they are not his priority.

The 26-year-old Barcelona academy graduate moved to England as a youngster to join Liverpool’s youth ranks.

He failed to find his footing at the Merseyside club, eventually joining Brentford in 2017 after a short spell at Norwich City.

Canos found his chances limited under Thomas Frank last season, managing only five Premier League appearances before being shipped out to Greece to join Olympiacos on loan for the second half of the season.

Back at his parent club now, Canos is looking for a route out of the Gtech Community Stadium and Valencia are the club he wants to join.

Nottingham Forest now want Canos, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, and are set to present an offer within the coming hours.

Canos has told the Tricky Trees that his priority remains joining Valencia, but he is growing tired waiting for the Spaniards.

Valencia have knocked Brentford’s demands for Canos down to €250,000, but money for the deal will not be released unless the club can greatly reduce their wage bill.