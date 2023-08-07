Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has expressed his confidence about seeing his club make their next signing as early as this afternoon or at the latest by tomorrow.

Pompey have been one of the most active League One clubs in the market this summer, as they put together a squad to push for promotion.

The manager though has given no indications that they are done yet.

In fact, the 37-year-old took time to express his confidence about his seeing his side announce their latest acquisition as early as today afternoon.

However, if that does not happen, Tuesday will be the latest by when they will have another player in their squad, Mousinho insists.

“We’re pretty sure we’ve got something sorted, so hopefully we’ll have somebody through the door this afternoon and this evening”, Mousinho said in an interview with the BBC.

“That would be a real result if we do.

“If not then it will be tomorrow.”

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir though will not be a signing that Portsmouth will make at the moment though.