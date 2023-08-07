West Ham United have had an offer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay turned down, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Hammers boss David Moyes wants to raid his former club for defender Harry Maguire and midfielder McTominay.

It has been claimed that West Ham have sent a bid for both players to Manchester United, but the offers were not a double bid.

The proposal sent over for McTominay was £30m and Manchester United have wasted no time in turning it down.

Manchester United could cash in on the midfielder, but believe that £30m undervalues him.

The ball is now in West Ham’s court to see whether they will return with a fresh offer for McTominay.

West Ham have brought in £100m from selling Declan Rice to Arsenal, while Nikola Vlasic is heading to Torino for £11m.

And Gianluca Scamacca has joined Atalanta for an initial fee in the region of £22m.

Manchester United are aware that West Ham are flush with cash and are likely to want to push the Hammers to lodge higher bids.