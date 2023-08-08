The agent of Carl Starfelt has been playing a role in Celtic’s bid to sign Elfsborg defender Gustaf Lagerbielke and was at the Swedish side’s stadium on Sunday, it has emerged.

Starfelt is set to leave Celtic to complete a switch to Spanish outfit Celta Vigo and that has sparked the Bhoys into a hunt for his replacement.

It is Elfsborg’s Lagerbielke that Celtic are trying to sign and they are now in advanced talks with a bid of £2.9m having been lodged.

And, according to Swedish daily Expressen, Starfelt’s agent Blash Hosseini was at the Boras Arena on Sunday as Elfsborg beat Sirius.

The reason for the visit is that Hosseini was trying to stitch together Celtic’s swoop for Lagerbielke.

With Starfelt set to end his association with Celtic, the Scottish side want Lagerbielke to replace him and Hosseini is working to make that happen.

Losing Lagerbielke would be a big blow for Elfsborg as they put together a serious title tilt in Sweden.

However, a fee of £2.9m from Celtic would come in as the club’s record sale and act as somewhat of a consolation.