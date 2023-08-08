Ajax star Edson Alvarez is flying to London this morning to undergo a medical with West Ham United before penning a deal, according to the BBC.

After the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal, West Ham are keen to replenish their midfield with new signings.

And Hammers boss David Moyes wants to bring Ajax’s Alverez to the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham have agreed a €39m transfer fee with the Dutch outfit for the signature of the Mexican international.

Alvarez is set to fly in London this morning to complete his medical with the Hammers before signing a deal.

The 25-year-old made 31 league appearances last season for the Dutch giants, contributing three goals and three assists in the process.

Alvarez also played a crucial role in Mexico winning the Gold Cup in July, making appearances in the tournament.

If everything goes well, Alverez is set to become the first signing for the Hammers this summer.