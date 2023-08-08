Leeds United are set to sign defender Joe Rodon on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Whites have suffered a number of defensive departures this summer and conceded two goals against Cardiff City at the weekend.

Daniel Farke has now moved to strengthen his defence and Leeds have agreed a season-long loan deal for Rodon.

Tottenham see Rodon as surplus to requirements and are happy for him to spend the campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds will now push through with the formalities of the loan deal in the coming days as they bid to wrap up the transfer.

The Championship side have also been showing interest in Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips.

Whether the swoop for Rodon means Leeds will not persist with their interest in Reds centre-back Phillips remains to be seen.

Rodon has experience of playing in the Championship through his time at Swansea City and Leeds will look for him to hit the ground running.