Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is now wanted by Real Sociedad on loan, but it is unclear if the Gunners will let the former Celtic man leave on a temporary basis, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Tierney, 26, became an integral part of the Arsenal side after moving to the club from Celtic, but has now fallen behind Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

With the defender widely tipped to move on from Arsenal this summer, former club Celtic have been linked with an ambitious desire to take him back to Celtic Park.

Spanish side Real Sociedad are the latest side to join the hunt and are eyeing a loan swoop for Tierney.

However, it is still far from clear whether Mikel Arteta’s side will let their star defender go on loan in the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners are now hoping to balance their books after splashing the cash in the ongoing transfer window.

And with Arteta planning to provide his new acquisition Jurrien Timber with a substantial defensive role moving forward, Tierney might find it difficult to get regular playing time.

Now it remains to be seen what stance Arsenal will take in the coming days regarding the defender’s situation at the Emirates Stadium.