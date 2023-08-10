Birmingham City manager John Eustace wants an experienced challenger for Ethan Laird in Blues’ right-back position, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Eustace’s side are rejigging their ranks amid dealing with financial fair play restrictions this summer.

The Championship outfit kicked off their league campaign this season with a draw against Swansea City.

Blues are now going through a defensive shortage after the injuries to Marcel Oakley and Marc Roberts.

And it is now suggested that Eustace’s side are delving deep into the transfer market for some defensive cover.

Oakley’s injury has left Laird as the only right-sided full-back in Blues squad and Eustace is claimed to be seeking an experienced competitor for the former Manchester United player.

However, it is still unclear who the Championship side are pursuing in a bid to further strengthen their defensive stocks.

Birmingham City are hoping not to get dragged into another relegation dogfight this season.

And it remains to be seen whether they will be able to bring some defensive reinforcements to St. Andrew’s before the transfer deadline.