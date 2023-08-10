Brighton are waiting to receive an official bid from Liverpool for Moises Caicedo and it is 100 per cent certain the Reds will lodge an offer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Liverpool are desperate to sign a defensive midfielder this summer after losing Fabinho, while Jordan Henderson also found the Anfield exit door.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been trying to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, but are reluctant to meet Saints’ £50m asking price.

Now they are rivalling Chelsea for the signature of Caicedo and despite talk they had already made a bid, Brighton are waiting to receive it.

It is claimed to be 100 per cent certain that Liverpool will bid for the Ecuador international midfielder.

Brighton have no preference for who they sell Caicedo to and will accept the highest offer.

When Liverpool come in with a bid, then the emphasis will be on Chelsea to respond.

It has been claimed that Caicedo prefers a move to Chelsea, but if the Blues do not have a bid accepted that choice may be taken out of his hands.