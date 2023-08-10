Crystal Palace are not in the running to sign Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto, who is wanted by Everton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Gnonto’s situation at Leeds has come to a head after he reportedly asked to be left out of the squad against Shrewsbury Town on Wednesday night.

Everton are pushing to sign the winger from Leeds but so far the Whites have been reluctant to lose him and he has no relegation release clause in his deal.

The Italy winger wants to leave and has been left frustrated as he wants to play in the Premier League next season.

There has been talk of Crystal Palace being interested in him as well, but it has been claimed that the Eagles are not in the race to sign Gnonto.

The south London club are looking to bring in more attackers before the end of the transfer window.

Gnonto is not a player who features on their shortlist of targets and the club are currently not looking to sign him.

Everton are the club who are putting all the pressure on Leeds to sell the Italy international this summer.