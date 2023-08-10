Wout Faes does not want to play in the Championship with Leicester City and could be offered an escape route by Turkish giants Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old defender joined the Foxes only last summer from French side Reims for a fee in the region of £15m.

However, his first season in England was not a pleasant one as he and his team-mates failed to retain Leicester City’s top-flight status.

In spite of still having four years left on his current contract, Faes is now keen on a move away from the King Power Stadium as he does not wish to play football in the second tier.

According to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, Galatasaray are interested in giving Faes an escape route.

Signing for the Turkish champions would also give Belgian a chance to take part in Champions League football if the club manage to get through the playoffs.

Leicester on their part are interested in Galatasaray player Yunus Akgun and negotiations between the two clubs regarding both transfers are continuing at the moment.

23-year-old Akgun, who operates as a winger, has taken part in all three Champions League qualifications games Galatasaray have played so far.