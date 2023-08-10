Thiago Alcantara is intending to stay put at Liverpool this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool’s midfield has seen a major overhaul this summer that has seen Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson leaving the club.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai and are looking to bring in at least one more defensive midfielder in the ongoing window.

Thiago’s future has also been under the scanner with suggestions that he could return to Barcelona this summer.

There is now talk of Al Ahli wanting to sign him in the ongoing window but it has been claimed that the Spaniard is set to stay at Anfield.

Liverpool have not received any offer from Al Ahli yet, contrary to claims made in France, but the midfielder is also not keen on a move.

He is intending to stay on at Anfield and be part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad for the upcoming season.

Thiago has struggled with injuries since arriving in 2020 and has a year left on his contract at Anfield.

The midfielder is intending to see out the final year of his contract with Liverpool at the moment.