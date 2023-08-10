Sheffield United are interested in Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle but do not consider him a priority at the moment, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 21-year-old midfielder is a Manchester City academy product and he spent last season on loan with Sheffield United.

Doyle left a positive impression on Paul Heckingbottom with his performances last season, where he helped the Blades earn promotion.

And the Blades boss is interested in bringing Doyle back to Bramall Lane this summer.

However, Sheffield United have seen a host of key players depart their squad in the ongoing window, the most recent being Sander Berge.

The newly promoted Premier League outfit are watching their spending carefully this summer.

It has been claimed that despite Heckingbottom’s interest in the Manchester City star, he is currently focused on strengthening other positions at the moment.

Doyle has two more years left on his contract with Manchester City and wants regular first-team football.

Sheffield United might make a late move for Doyle in the transfer window if their budget permits.