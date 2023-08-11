Everton target Willy Gnonto has told Leeds United that he does not feel able to play this weekend against Birmingham City and is now subject to club disciplinary proceedings.

The Italy international is keen to leave Elland Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League and several sides are keen.

Everton would like to sign Gnonto, but Leeds would like to keep him and he has no relegation release clause in his contract, leaving the Whites in a powerful position.

Gnonto though is applying pressure and made himself unavailable to face Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup earlier this week.

He has now ruled himself out of the weekend Championship clash against Birmingham and the club consider it to be a disciplinary matter.

Leeds said in a statement: “Earlier this week, Willy Gnonto and his representatives were informed by the club that he would not be sold this summer.

“Following those conversations, Willy felt he was unable to play in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup tie with Shrewsbury Town.

“Despite training for the last two days, Willy has informed Daniel Farke that he still does not feel able to play this weekend and has not travelled to Birmingham for the game tomorrow.

“This is now an internal disciplinary matter and the club will make no further comment, other than to reiterate that Willy Gnonto is not for sale.”

With the transfer window not closing until 1st September, Gnonto will hope Leeds soften their stance and sell him in the coming weeks.