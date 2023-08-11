Blackpool manager Neil Critchley believes that Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Jensen Weir’s attributes in and out of possession will be invaluable to his team next season.

The 21-year-old midfielder, whose future had been under the scanner for most of the summer, finally secured a move to League One club Blackpool on Friday.

He had managed to catch the eye with his performances in the English third tier last season, finishing with 16 goal contributions in 51 appearances for Morecambe.

Multiple clubs had kept tracking the player, including the likes of Derby County and Reading, but Critchley and his side managed to get the deal over the line.

The Blackpool manager believes that Weir will add multiple attributes to the team, both in and out of possession, and will be a valuable player for them.

“After a successful loan in League One last season with Morecambe, Jensen is someone who has been on our radar for a while”, Critchley told his club’s official website.

“We feel he has excellent midfield attributes in and out of possession that will prove to be invaluable this season.

“We are delighted he has chosen us over other options he had, as we look to help him develop in the next step of his career, and would like to thank Brighton for entrusting us in his development.

“We look forward to helping him improve his game this season.”

With Weir amongst their ranks, Blackpool will be looking for a quick response this season after being relegated from the Championship at the end of last season.