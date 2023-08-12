Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is not interested in a move to Turkey and the trend is that he will stay on at Spurs at the moment, it has been claimed in France.

Spurs brought the 26-year-old from Lyon in the summer of 2019 on a big money move, but he has failed to consistently deliver for the north Londoners.

Last season, he spent time on loan with Napoli where he played a bit part role for the Italian champions.

Ndombele is currently down the pecking order in Ange Postecoglou’s squad and the Frenchman has suitors in the ongoing window.

Turkish hiants Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are both interested in Ndombele and both have submitted a €10m bid to Tottenham.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Ndombele is not in favour of a move to Turkey this summer.

And it has been suggested that the trend is that Ndombele will stay with the London outfit at the moment, as Spurs have only received offers from Turkey for the midfielder.

Tottenham want €20m for Ndombele and it remains to be seen whether any club will be ready to match that valuation.