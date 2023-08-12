Tottenham Hotspur are likely to try and offer players to Nottingham Forest as part of a deal to land Brennan Johnson this summer, according to The Athletic.

With Harry Kane sold to Bayern Munich, Spurs are now looking forward to rebuilding their squad before the transfer window slams shut.

While a striker is on their agenda, the north London club are also looking to bring in competition for Dejan Kulusevski on the right flank.

And it has been claimed that Forest’s Johnson is a player Spurs are seriously considering signing in the ongoing transfer window.

It has been suggested that Spurs are likely to offer Nottingham Forest some of their unwanted players as part of a deal.

Nottingham Forest have already shown this summer that they are prepared to resist bids for Johnson.

The Midlands club rejected two big-money offers from Brentford earlier in the window for the winger.

They do not want to sell the player but there are suggestions that they would find it hard to resist offers north of the £50m mark.

It remains to be seen whether Nottingham Forest will be ready to entertain cash plus players offer from Spurs for Johnson.