Tottenham Hotspur are expected to submit a written offer next week for Gent striker Gift Orban as they start life without Harry Kane.

Kane has now left Tottenham to join Bayern Munich and the north London side have appointed Heung-Min Son as his replacement as captain.

Spurs are expected to bring in several attacking players now as they bid to replace the goals that have walked out of the door with Kane’s departure.

Gent hitman Orban is a player that Tottenham want and they have been holding talks with the Belgian side.

Those discussions have continued, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, and Spurs have made a verbal offer of around €27m.

Gent want a minimum of €30m plus add-ons for the striker.

Spurs are expected to make a written offer for Orban next week as both clubs attempt to reach an agreement.

Gent are determined that Orban will only leave for what they feel is his true value and it remains to be seen if Spurs are prepared to touch the €30m mark with their written proposal.