Stoke City remain keen on free agent Axel Tuanzebe, but he is weighing up options both at home and abroad, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Tuanzebe is without a club after departing Manchester United and his situation has made him an attractive prospect for sides hunting a centre-back.

The defender though has still not picked a new side even though the season has now begun.

Championship side Stoke are maintaining their interest in Tuanzebe and are firm admirers after having him on loan for the latter half of last season.

The Potters would like the defender back, but he has other options, both at home and abroad.

Tuanzebe is now considering what to do and where he would like to move to.

The 25-year-old does have experience of football outside England due to a loan stint at Italian outfit Napoli.

Injury restricted Tuanzebe to just five appearances for Stoke over his loan spell in the Potteries, but the club got a close enough look at his talents to want to bring him back this summer.

As a free agent, Tuanzebe can sign for another club after the transfer window has closed.