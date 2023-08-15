Aaron Ramsey is discussing the conditions of a buy-back clause with Aston Villa before completing his move to Burnley, according to Sky Sports News.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder came through the academy ranks at Aston Villa and impressed with loan spells with Norwich City and Middlesborough last season.

Ramsey’s performances have caught the eye of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany and he is keen to add him to his squad.

The Clarets have managed to agree a £14m deal with add-ons with Aston Villa for Ramsey’s services.

Unai Emery’s side want to add a buy-back clause to Ramsey’s contract as they may want to bring the young midfielder back to Villa Park in the future.

It has been claimed that ahead of the move to Burnley, Ramsey is discussing the terms of his buy-back clause with Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has already completed his medical with the Turf Moor outfit and was present in the stadium during Burnley’s opening fixture against Manchester City on Friday.

Last season, Ramsey played a total of 29 times in the Championship, netting eight goals and registering four assists in the process.