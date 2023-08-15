Chelsea are confident of snapping up Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise but the two clubs still need to agree on some points regarding the attacker’s exit deal, it has been claimed in France.

Olise, 21, joined the Selhurst Park outfit from Reading in 2021 and has already established himself as an attacking mainstay at the London side.

The highly-rated France Under-21s star is of immense interest to Chelsea and Manchester City in the ongoing transfer window.

Olise has a release clause of around €40m in his deal and it is now suggested that the Blues are in pole position to agree with their London rivals to a deal for the French talent.

Chelsea are confident of landing their attacking target, but according to French radio station RMC, the two London outfits still need to agree on some points as to Olise’s exit deal.

Chelsea are witnessing a radical reconstruction at Stamford Bridge this summer and their summer expenditure has already crossed the £800m milestone.

They are unlikely to cease their transfer activities yet and are eyeing further additions to their squad.

Roy Hodgson’s side, on the other hand, are also considering their moves for some targets, including Che Adams.

And now it remains to be seen if the Eagles will make their stride for Adams after cashing in on Olise.