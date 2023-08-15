Napoli are counting on Giovani Lo Celso’s strong desire to join them this summer in order to change Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on the Argentine.

The 27-year-old midfielder is the centre of attention in the ongoing transfer window, as the player is drawing attention from several European outfits.

Napoli are particularly keen on Lo Celso, as the Italian champions want to strengthen their midfield options amid Piotr Zielinski’s impending exit.

Rudi Garcia’s side want to take Lo Celso on loan with an option to buy, but Tottenham are not interested in entertaining any loan offers.

It has also been suggested that new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou was impressed with Lo Celso’s performances in pre-season.

The Italian giants have still not given up hope of acquiring the signature of the 27-year-old Argentine.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Napoli have faith in Lo Celso’s strong desire to join them.

The Italian outfit believe that Tottenham will change their stance on loaning the player this summer due to Lo Celso’s wish to join them.

Now all eyes will be on Lo Celso to see whether the player will push for a move to Napoli this summer.