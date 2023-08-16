Liverpool are working on a deal for Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat and are holding talks through intermediaries.

The Fiorentina midfielder has been linked with several clubs throughout the summer transfer window, but Manchester United appeared to be in the driving seat.

Now though Liverpool, desperate to land a midfielder after missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, are on the hunt for Amrabat.

They are holding talks with Fiorentina through intermediaries, according to Sky Italia.

Liverpool are working on taking the midfielder to Anfield and will look to be able to find an agreement which suits all parties.

Whether Liverpool’s efforts will spur Manchester United into action remains to be seen.

Amrabat made 49 appearances across all competitions for Fiorentina over the course of last season and also boosted his stock at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco.

The midfielder has played his club football in the Netherlands, Belgium and Italy, and could add England to that list soon.