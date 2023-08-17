Brighton have decided they want to loan out midfielder Andrew Moran, who is wanted by Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and QPR, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Moran, an attacking midfielder, is highly rated by Brighton and remained with the club last season to clock regular game time in the Premier League 2.

The Seagulls have been considering what to do with Moran and have now reached a decision, with a loan being actively sought.

The Championship looks likely to be Moran’s destination and he has three suitors.

Blackburn, Stoke and QPR have all declared an interest in taking the Brighton man on a temporary deal.

Moran and Brighton will now decide which club represent the best fit for a loan stint.

The attack-minded starlet will be aiming to make sure he is playing on a regular basis to aid his continued development.

Moran, 19, has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at multiple youth levels and is able to operate in an advanced midfield role, as a number 10, a central striker and a winger.