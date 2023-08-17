Everton and West Ham United are both showing interest in FC Porto winger Goncalo Borges, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Both Everton and West Ham are active in the closing weeks of the summer transfer window and are keen on final third options.

Their eyes have been drawn to Portugal for a possible signing and FC Porto man Borges is on the radar.

It is suggested that Borges could be someone the pair try to get a deal done for before the transfer window slams shut this summer.

Borges, 22, came through the youth set-up at Porto and is rated highly by the club.

He cut his teeth with the club’s B team before making the leap into the senior side.

The winger was handed minutes in both the Portuguese top flight and, notably, the Champions League, last season, in addition to his regular B team outings.

Borges, who has a contract at Porto which runs until 2027, turned out in the Champions League against Club Brugge, Bayer Leverkusen, Atletico Madrid and Inter.